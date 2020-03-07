Mariposa hospital announces new screening procedures due to ‘increased respiratory illnesses’

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — John C. Fremont Hospital announced starting Monday, all patients, visitors and staff will be screened for fever and respiratory symptoms before entering the hospital due to increased respiratory illnesses, according to a social media post.

The social media post, made by the John C. Fremont Healthcare District on Friday, said all visitors under 14 years old will not be allowed into the hospital to visit patients.

Anyone visiting a patient or resident who has a fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms will be denied entry into the hospital, health officials said. They will be instructed to seek treatment by their primary care provider or can visit the emergency department if they feel their symptoms are a medical emergency.

The health district said patients with respiratory complaints should call their primary care doctor before visiting the clinic.

If you are heading to the emergency department, health officials said to call ahead at 209-966-3631 and notify the staff of your symptoms.

