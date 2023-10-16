YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you’re looking to go see the Giant Sequoias in Yosemite National Park this week, you’ll have to use an alternate method of travel.

Beginning Monday, October 16, Yosemite Park officials say the Mariposa Grove Road will be closed through October 27 for repairs due to damage from storms last winter.

Officials say the only access to the Mariposa Grove during the road closure will be on foot via the Washburn Trail.

According to officials, the Washburn Trail is two miles one-way with approximately 500 feet of elevation gain.

Officials added that there will also be no shuttle service or bike access to Mariposa Grove during the closure.