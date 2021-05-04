Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias set to open Wednesday in Yosemite National Park

FRESNO COUNTY, California. – (KSEE/KGPE) – Visitors of Yosemite National Park will soon be allowed to take a hike up to the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias once again.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, the grove will be opening back up to the public.

The area has been off-limits since January 6, after a windstorm tore through the area and caused extensive damage.

The Mariposa Grove hike is a four-mile-round trip with no water provided along the way, so park officials suggest visitors bring water with them.

Once reaching the grove, it is a one-and-a-half-mile round trip up to can also the Grizzly Giant and California Tunnel Tree.

The main trail to the Grizzly Giant will remain closed due to damage from the storm.

While all other trails are open, park officials say hikers might run into some down trees.

Bicycles and vehicles displaying a disability placard can drive on Mariposa Grove Road to the arrival area, but no other cars will be allowed.