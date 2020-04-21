Mariposa County, still with zero coronavirus cases, has three-phase plan to reopen

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – It is being called the ‘Roadmap to Reopening.’

“In looking at surge models that have been developed by academics as well as the state, it says that we’re really past that peak for the entire state,” said Dr. Eric Sergienko, health officer for Mariposa County.

A county that still has no reported cases of COVID-19.

“That doesn’t mean we don’t have cases here, that just means they’re following good guidance, staying at home and resting there,” he said.

Mariposa County has had “adequate testing,” according to Dr. Sergienko. Approximately five people per day have been tested, based on symptoms. County officials say they will keep testing, as well as work on its three-phase plan to ‘reopen.’

It revolves around social distancing.

“There will definitely be some getting used to and it’s gonna take the businesses a little bit of time to get used to it, as well as the residents and the visitors,” said Scott Fiester of the Mariposa County Chamber of Commerce.

“So this will be a new normal, as we have all heard for a little while.”

