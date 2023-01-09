MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shelter-in-place order has been issued for parts of Mariposa County by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the shelter-in-place order has been issued to flood waters and debris. The areas include:

Carter Rd.

Jerserydale Rd. from Wild Dove Rd.

Anton Rd.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says that residents should stay indoors and not attempt to cross any standing or moving water. If you do have an emergency, to please dial 911, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams are standing by. They will be giving further directions as conditions change.