Mariposa County Sheriff announces retirement

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mariposa County’s Sheriff, Doug Binnewies, said Thursday that he will retire at the end of 2020.

Binnewies, who has served in law enforcement for more than 30 years, made the announcement at a Board of Supervisors meeting after “much discussion” with his family.

Binnewies was first elected as Sheriff in 2010 and has been in the position for three consecutive terms.

The outgoing Sheriff recommended to the Board that current Undersheriff Jeremy Briese would finish out his term as Sheriff until the next election in 2022.