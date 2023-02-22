MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Mariposa County Unified School District (MCUSD) announced that classes will be canceled on Thursday, Feb. 23.

School representatives said the decision has been made in an abundance of caution for the safety of the district’s staff and students as weather experts have announced a winter weather advisory.

Mariposa County Unified School District will communicate through its Facebook page the schedule for Friday. You can read more about the local weather outlook for the next few days here.