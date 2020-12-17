Mariposa County receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived to Mariposa County on Friday.

Dr. Eric Sergienko and Josh Keheley from the Mariposa County District Attorney’s Office picked up the shipment for Mariposa County frontline medical staff, according to Mariposa County Public Health. They took the vaccines to Mariposa County Community Health Center for distribution to John C. Fremont and Yosemite Medical Clinic.

Officials said vaccinations will start later Friday for medical workers who are at the highest risk for exposure to the coronavirus.

More information on Mariposa County’s COVID-19 vaccination effort can be found here.