Mariposa County moves into red tier as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — State health officials announced Saturday that Mariposa County has moved into the “red tier” of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s system for guidelines on business reopenings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The update in the California Department of Public Health’s county tiers was based on data from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22 with a four-day lag.

The red tier means Mariposa County is seeing a “substantial” amount of virus cases, according to the metrics in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system, which determines when businesses can reopen.

Data provided by the state showed the county saw 20.1 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 residents and a 20.1 adjusted case rate for tier assignment. Also, the county was seeing a 4.0% positivity rate.

In the red tier, some non-essential indoor business operations are closed. Indoor gatherings are “strongly discouraged,” but allowed with modifications.

Mariposa County health officials reported that the county currently has 25 active cases with three of them hospitalized. The county has conducted 8,910 virus tests with a total of 8,471 negative tests, 128 positive tests and 254 pending.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.