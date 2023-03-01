MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mariposa County Solid Waste & Recycling has organized free spoiled food disposal events for those who have lost power for an extended period of time.

The Mariposa County landfill is closed Wednesday, March 1, according to site officials.

Officials say that the sites will take general household trash at these events, but there will be a fee for those items.

Event officials are asking to keep spoiled food and general household trash separate to be able to drop the spoiled food at no cost.

Event Dates & Times:

– Mariposa County Landfill:

March 1 – March 11 during normal operating hours (weather permitting)

– Don Pedro Transfer Station:

Thursday, March 2 & Saturday, March 4, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

– Coulterville Transfer Station:

Friday, March 3 & Saturday, March 4, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

– Hornitos Transfer Station:

Saturday, March 3, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

– Fish Camp & Wawona dates and times are yet to be determined.

To know what food should be tossed, check out http://bit.ly/3ZugVwI