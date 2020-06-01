Mariposa County deputies to assist bay area law enforcement during George Floyd demonstrations

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mariposa County Sheriff’s special response team will be assisting bay area law enforcement on Sunday during the George Floyd demonstrations.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the sheriff’s office special response team said they were requested by bay area law enforcement to assist in the San Francisco area.

In a statement from Sheriff Douglas Binnewies he says, “What happened to George Floyd was tragic and wrong, period.”

He says the incident was inexcusable and has angered policing profession everywhere.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know