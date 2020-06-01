Mariposa County deputies to assist bay area law enforcement during George Floyd demonstrations

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mariposa County Sheriff’s special response team will be assisting bay area law enforcement on Sunday during the George Floyd demonstrations.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the sheriff’s office special response team said they were requested by bay area law enforcement to assist in the San Francisco area.

In a statement from Sheriff Douglas Binnewies he says, “What happened to George Floyd was tragic and wrong, period.”

He says the incident was inexcusable and has angered policing profession everywhere.

