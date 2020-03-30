Mariposa County & community creating new resources for community members with food needs

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mariposa County Health & Human Services and community partners are developing new resources daily for community members with food needs.

Officials say they are providing several resources for community members of all ages, each resource accommodates specific needs and ages.

Mariposa County Health & Human Services Center (closed to the public at this time) 5362 Lemee Lane Mariposa, CA 95338 (209) 966-2000 (800) 266-3609 Monday through Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM c4yourself.com (to apply online) CalFresh Applications will be accepted for financial assistance with food purchases. Eligibility standards are set by the state, federal and county government. Applications can be submitted online or by dropbox in front of the building. No face to face appointments will be conducted at this time and all appointments will be handled by phone.

Mariposa County High School 5074 Old Hwy N. Mariposa, CA 95338 (209) 628-7915 Breakfast and lunch pickup for students available Monday through Friday between 10:30 AM – 12 PM Drive through or walk-up in the MCHS bus loading zone.

Woodland Elementary 3394 Woodland Dr, Mariposa, CA 95338 (209) 628-7915 Breakfast and lunch pickup for students available Monday through Friday between 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Walk-up for Pickup Sierra Foothill Charter 4952 SchoolHouse Rd. Catheys Valley, CA 95306 (209) 628-7915 Breakfast and lunch pickup for students available Monday through Friday between 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Walk-up for Pickup.

El Portal Elementary School 9670 Rancheria Flat Rd. El Portal, CA 95318 (209) 379-2382 Breakfast and lunch pickup for students available Monday through Friday between 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Walk-up for Pickup Pickup of food is available by the school Transportation Department at Yosemite View Lodge, Midpines Post Office, and Midpines Market upon request.

Senior Center (Senior Meals/Non-Senior Meals) 5246 Spriggs Ln. Mariposa, CA 95338 (209) 966-6632 For drive through Lunches, Individuals must call the Senior Nutrition Line before 10:30 AM at 742-7182 to reserve a meal. Meal “drive-through pickup” will start at our normal meal service hour of 12:00 PM and will end at 12:45 PM. There is no need to get out of the car, just follow the directional signs and staff will be available to assist. No walk-up service will be provided. For Seniors 60+ a contribution of $4 is suggested. Lunches for non-seniors are available for $6.

Senior Center (Meals on Wheels) 5246 Spriggs Ln. Mariposa, CA 95338 (209) 966-6632 Delivery of meals to homebound individuals throughout the community. Seniors will need to call to check for eligibility and be added to the list.

Manna House 5127 Charles St. Mariposa, CA 95338 (209) 742-7985 Monday through Friday from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM daily for free food distribution to the community. Heritage House 5200 California N 49. Mariposa, CA 95338 (209) 966-7770 Open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Individuals will need to call ahead to request food box distributions.

Senior Brown Bag Program Senior Center 5246 Spriggs Lane, Mariposa, CA 95338 (209) 966-6632 Provides Food Assistance for Small Charge – $58 a year fee (July 1 thru June 30)seniors 55+ and disabled persons 18+ receiving SSI that fall within our income guidelines receive 2 bags of groceries per month. Individuals will need to fill out an application that can be emailed or picked up at the senior center. One bag of food is issued on the 1st Friday of the month and 1 bag is issued on the 3rd Friday of the Month at 10:00 AM.

WIC (Women, Infants & Children) Offices closed to the public. All appointments must be conducted by phone. 5077 State Highway 140, Mariposa, CA 95338 (209) 966-3588 (209) 383-7454 Monday 8 AM – 5 PM; Friday 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM Food Vouchers & Education – Provides milk, cheese, eggs, cereal, juice, formula and baby foods for pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, and infants and children up to age five. Call for an appointment. Proof of income and residence required. We are currently exploring other areas of the community that may be in need. Please call (209) 966-2000 for more information. Food Resources for North County.

Greeley Hill Elementary 10326 Fiske Rd. Coulterville, CA 95311 Breakfast and lunches pickup for students available Monday through Friday between 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Walk-up for pickup.

Lake Don Pedro Elementary 2411 Hidalgo S. La Grange, CA 95329 Breakfast and lunches pickup for students available Monday through Friday between 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Walk-up for pickup Lake Don Pedro Baptist Church 4175 Abeto St. La Grange, CA 95329 (209) 852-2029 ldpbaptistchurch.com Food basket program – 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month (for Mariposa Co. residents), 9 AM -11 AM Applicants need to bring a photo ID. Emergency Food Assistance – call David Redd 852-2193 to make an appointment.

Greeley Hill Baptist Church 10241 Holtzel Rd. Coulterville, CA 95311 (209) 878-3262 Monthly distribution at the church on the first Friday of each month after the first Tuesday of the month from 1 PM – 2 PM. Drive through is set up so individuals will not need to get out of their vehicle. Individuals can call and leave a message to get on the list or show up for the first distribution and give information.

WIC (Women, Infants & Children) (209) 966-3588 (209) 383-7454 Coulterville, CA 4th Wednesday of Month 9:0 AM – 2 PM Offices closed to the public, all appointments must be conducted by phone.

For more information contact 209-259-1332 or visit www.mariposacounty.org.

