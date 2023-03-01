MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The winter weather continues to wreak havoc on the Central Valley – prompting the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office to announce more road closures.

Officials say due to multiple public safety issues including heavy snow, active falling trees, and downed powerlines, PG&E work crews, and emergency vehicles are working to clear the roads. However, the following roads were closed as of Wednesday morning:

Worman Road

Kemball Road

Harris Road

Chowchilla Mountain Road

All Roads inside Ponderosa Basin Subdivision

Darrah Road at Cole Road

Silva Road

Allred Road

East Westfall Road

Whitlock Road

Triangle Road, from Highway 140 to Highway 49 – including all side roads

Lush Meadows Subdivision area

Jerseydale Road

Tip Top Road

Wass Road

All county roads off of Highway 140 from East Whitlock to Colorado Rd

According to the Sheriff’s Office, road assessments are still underway.

Deputies ask residents to stay off all roadways as much as possible as emergency traffic and work crews need roadways to be uncongested.

Officials ask to please utilize 911 for life safety issues only.