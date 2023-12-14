FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Free Marachi music will be played at the Riverpark Shopping Center in Fresno on Sunday.

The Mariachi Tenochtitlan invites all to bring the whole family to an afternoon of music, singing, and dancing.

As shoppers are getting closer to Christmas and are shopping for those last holiday gifts, this is an opportunity to bring families together to enjoy music and shopping.

Organizers say the shopping center has train rides from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. to also enjoy during holiday shopping.

Mariachi Tenochtitlan will be performing on Dec. 17 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riverpark Shopping Center in Fresno near the Christmas tree.