Margaret Mims announces retirement from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Margaret Mims, the sheriff of Fresno County, announced Friday that she will retire from that role at the end of her current term.

In a letter, Sheriff Mims wrote that after 42 years of public service, now is the time to retire while she is still healthy and can be active with her family.

After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire at the end of my current term as Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner – Public Administrator. This decision does not come easily as I still get such satisfaction out of public service, but after 42 years, the time is right for me to retire while I am still healthy and can be active with my family. Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims

Mims added that there is still work to be done and she will continue to work hard for the remainder of her term.

Sheriff Margaret Mims has served in that position since November 2006. She is the 25th person to hold that title.