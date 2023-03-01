FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – March is American Red Cross Month. The organization provides relief and support for disasters and other emergencies here in the Central Valley and across the nation.

For the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration, the organization is honoring the local community heroes who assist those in need.

Most recently The Red Cross opened shelters in Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno Counties to offer aid to people in mountain communities affected by power outages and recent snowfall.

If you would like to help the Red Cross, you can do so by making a financial donation, becoming a volunteer, or taking a class in lifesaving skills.

March 4th is Red Cross Day. The organization is partnering with Hedrick Chevrolet in Clovis for a community event this Saturday. It includes food, activities, and demonstrations.

You can donate online by visiting the Red Cross donation page. https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ksee24-pub.html/