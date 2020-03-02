March 3rd is Primary Election. Fresno County voters ‘happy to vote early’

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – California is two days away from the Primary Election. In Fresno County, there are now 53 Vote Venters open for voters to cast their ballots ahead of Super Tuesday.

This March 3 is the Primary Election, here in Fresno County, if you haven’t filled out your ballot or are worried about the long lines now is the time to get it done early.

“I’m very happy to vote early and get it done and know that my votes in there before Tuesday,” Fresno voter, Sara Johantgen said.

Thanks to the Voters Choice Act, voters can now vote at their convenience and hassle-free at any of the new 53 Vote Centers.

“The old model you had one day to vote, I assigned you to a place and if you didn’t go to the right place, you didn’t get the right ballot and you had to vote provisionally, all that kind of goes away now, you walk into any Vote Center, it has all the technology and information as if it were my downtown office, we can look you up, we can straighten out any problems and print you your ballot,” said Brandi Orth the Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters.

So far, Fresno County voters say they are liking the new system.

“I had missed the deadline so I was really happy to see that I could come down here and exchange my ballot so I can vote like I wanted,” Johantgen said.

In Fresno County, Orth says there are 471,000 registered voters. As of Saturday, she says 94,000 have cast their ballots.

Voters can vote by mailing in their ballots, dropping them off at one of these drop boxes or going to a Vote Center in person, you can even still register.

“Voting is a privilege and an honor and people should take advantage as U.S. Citizens,” Orth said.

______________________________________________________________________

At 8:00 PM sharp on Election Day, March 3, the drop boxes will be locked.

A listing of all Fresno County Vote Centers is provided below and may also be found online HERE.

A listing of all Fresno County drop box locations may be found online HERE.

All Fresno County election information maybe be found at http://votefresnocounty.com/

Vote Centers are listed alphabetically by City below. Additional language assistance is available at all sites.

Clovis 93611

Carmel Village at Clovis, 1650 Shaw Ave

Clovis 93611

Clovis Community College, 390 W Fir Ave

Clovis 93611

Valley Public Radio (KVPR), 2589 Alluvial Ave

Clovis 93612

Clovis City Utility Building, 1033 Fifth St

Clovis 93612

Independent Order of Odd Fellows, 2823 Helm Ave

Clovis 93619

Clovis East High School, 2940 Leonard Ave

Clovis 93619

Buchanan High School, 1560 N. Minnewawa Ave

Coalinga 93210

Keck Community Center, 555 Monroe St

Firebaugh 93622

Firebaugh Senior Center, 1601 Thomas Conboy Ave

Fowler 93625

Fowler Branch Library, 306 S 7thSt

Fresno 93702

Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E Butler Ave

Fresno 93702

Romain Park, 745 N First St

Fresno 93703

Betty Rodriguez Library, 3040 N. Cedar

Fresno 93703

Valley Dream Center, 1835 N. Winery Ave.

Fresno 93704

Guarantee Real Estate, 5210 N. Palm Ave.

Fresno 93704

Hamilton School Gm, 102 E. Clinton Ave.

Fresno 93704/93741

Fresno City College, 1101 E University Ave

Fresno 93705

Aspen Valley Prep Academy, 4221 N Hughes Ave

Fresno 93706

West Fresno Regional/Library Building, 142 E. California Ave.

Fresno 93706

CPDES Hall (Easton Portuguese Hall), 172 W Jefferson Ave

Fresno 93710

Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens, 5555 N Fresno St

Fresno 93710/93740

Fresno State University, Student Recreation Center East Gym, next to Save Mart Center

5010 N Woodrow Ave

Fresno 93711

Fig Garden Branch Library, 3071 W Bullard Ave

Fresno 93720

Westmont of Fresno (Cottonwood Court), 7442 N Millbrook Ave

Fresno 93720

National University, 20 E River Park Pl W

Fresno 93720

Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E Perrin Ave

Fresno 93722

Inspiration Park, 5770 W Gettysburg Ave

Fresno 93722

Central California Blood Center Jenny Eller Donor Center, 4343 W Herndon Ave

Fresno 93722

Central Valley Regional Center, 4615 N Marty Ave

Fresno 93722

Fire Station #16, 2510 N Polk Ave

Fresno 93722

Hanh Phan Tilley Elementary School, 2280 N Valentine Ave

*Fresno 93725 NEW LOCATION

Cedar Courts, 4430 E. Hamilton

Fresno 93726

Health and Wellness Center, 1925 E. Dakota Ave

Fresno 93727

California Armenian Home, 6694 E Kings Canyon Rd

Fresno 93727

Melody Park, 5935 E Shields Ave

Fresno 93727

Sunnyside Library, 5566 E Kings Canyon Rd

Fresno 93727

Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District, 5469 E Olive Ave

Fresno 93728

Ted C Wills Community Center, 770 N San Pablo Ave

Fresno 93730

Clovis Community College (Willow), Academic Center 1, Room 193

10309 N Willow Ave

Huron 93234

John Palacios Community Center, 16846 4th St

Kerman 93630

Kerman Community/Teen Center, 15101 W Kearney Blvd

Kingsburg 93631

Kingsburg Train Depot, 1465 California St

Mendota 93640

Mendota Branch Library, 1246 Belmont Ave

Orange Cove 93646

Orange Cove Library, 815 Park Blvd

Parlier 93648

Parlier Community Center, 1100 E Parlier Ave

Pinedale 93650

Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N San Pablo Ave

Reedley 93654

Reedley Community Center, 100 N East Ave

Riverdale 93656

Riverdale Unified District Office, 3160 W Mt Whitney Ave

Sanger 93657

Sanger Community Center, 730 Recreation Ave

San Joaquin 93660

Leo Cantu Community Center, 22058 Railroad St

Selma 93662

Selma Neighborhood Resource Center, 1940 E Front St Suite 102

Squaw Valley 93675

Bear Mtn Library & Activity Center, 30733 E Kings Canyon Rd

Tollhouse 93667

Sierra Oaks Senior & Community Center, 33276 Lodge Rd

For more information, voters may go to the Fresno County Elections website at http://votefresnocounty.com/

or call (559) 600-VOTE or (559) 600-8683.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.