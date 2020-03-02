March 3rd is Primary Election. Fresno County voters ‘happy to vote early’

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – California is two days away from the Primary Election. In Fresno County, there are now 53 Vote Venters open for voters to cast their ballots ahead of Super Tuesday.
This March 3 is the Primary Election, here in Fresno County, if you haven’t filled out your ballot or are worried about the long lines now is the time to get it done early.
“I’m very happy to vote early and get it done and know that my votes in there before Tuesday,” Fresno voter, Sara Johantgen said.
Thanks to the Voters Choice Act, voters can now vote at their convenience and hassle-free at any of the new 53 Vote Centers.
“The old model you had one day to vote, I assigned you to a place and if you didn’t go to the right place, you didn’t get the right ballot and you had to vote provisionally, all that kind of goes away now, you walk into any Vote Center, it has all the technology and information as if it were my downtown office, we can look you up, we can straighten out any problems and print you your ballot,” said Brandi Orth the Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters.
So far, Fresno County voters say they are liking the new system.
“I had missed the deadline so I was really happy to see that I could come down here and exchange my ballot so I can vote like I wanted,” Johantgen said.
In Fresno County, Orth says there are 471,000 registered voters. As of Saturday, she says 94,000 have cast their ballots.
Voters can vote by mailing in their ballots, dropping them off at one of these drop boxes or going to a Vote Center in person, you can even still register.
“Voting is a privilege and an honor and people should take advantage as U.S. Citizens,” Orth said.
______________________________________________________________________
At 8:00 PM sharp on Election Day, March 3, the drop boxes will be locked.
A listing of all Fresno County Vote Centers is provided below and may also be found online HERE.
A listing of all Fresno County drop box locations may be found online HERE.
All Fresno County election information maybe be found at http://votefresnocounty.com/
Vote Centers are listed alphabetically by City below. Additional language assistance is available at all sites.
Clovis 93611
Carmel Village at Clovis, 1650 Shaw Ave
Clovis 93611
Clovis Community College, 390 W Fir Ave
Clovis 93611
Valley Public Radio (KVPR), 2589 Alluvial Ave
Clovis 93612
Clovis City Utility Building, 1033 Fifth St
Clovis 93612
Independent Order of Odd Fellows, 2823 Helm Ave
Clovis 93619
Clovis East High School, 2940 Leonard Ave
Clovis 93619
Buchanan High School, 1560 N. Minnewawa Ave
Coalinga 93210
Keck Community Center, 555 Monroe St
Firebaugh 93622
Firebaugh Senior Center, 1601 Thomas Conboy Ave
Fowler 93625
Fowler Branch Library, 306 S 7thSt
Fresno 93702
Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E Butler Ave
Fresno 93702
Romain Park, 745 N First St
Fresno 93703
Betty Rodriguez Library, 3040 N. Cedar
Fresno 93703
Valley Dream Center, 1835 N. Winery Ave.
Fresno 93704
Guarantee Real Estate, 5210 N. Palm Ave.
Fresno 93704
Hamilton School Gm, 102 E. Clinton Ave.
Fresno 93704/93741
Fresno City College, 1101 E University Ave
Fresno 93705
Aspen Valley Prep Academy, 4221 N Hughes Ave
Fresno 93706
West Fresno Regional/Library Building, 142 E. California Ave.
Fresno 93706
CPDES Hall (Easton Portuguese Hall), 172 W Jefferson Ave
Fresno 93710
Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens, 5555 N Fresno St
Fresno 93710/93740
Fresno State University, Student Recreation Center East Gym, next to Save Mart Center
5010 N Woodrow Ave
Fresno 93711
Fig Garden Branch Library, 3071 W Bullard Ave
Fresno 93720
Westmont of Fresno (Cottonwood Court), 7442 N Millbrook Ave
Fresno 93720
National University, 20 E River Park Pl W
Fresno 93720
Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E Perrin Ave
Fresno 93722
Inspiration Park, 5770 W Gettysburg Ave
Fresno 93722
Central California Blood Center Jenny Eller Donor Center, 4343 W Herndon Ave
Fresno 93722
Central Valley Regional Center, 4615 N Marty Ave
Fresno 93722
Fire Station #16, 2510 N Polk Ave
Fresno 93722
Hanh Phan Tilley Elementary School, 2280 N Valentine Ave
*Fresno 93725 NEW LOCATION
Cedar Courts, 4430 E. Hamilton
Fresno 93726
Health and Wellness Center, 1925 E. Dakota Ave
Fresno 93727
California Armenian Home, 6694 E Kings Canyon Rd
Fresno 93727
Melody Park, 5935 E Shields Ave
Fresno 93727
Sunnyside Library, 5566 E Kings Canyon Rd
Fresno 93727
Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District, 5469 E Olive Ave
Fresno 93728
Ted C Wills Community Center, 770 N San Pablo Ave
Fresno 93730
Clovis Community College (Willow), Academic Center 1, Room 193
10309 N Willow Ave
Huron 93234
John Palacios Community Center, 16846 4th St
Kerman 93630
Kerman Community/Teen Center, 15101 W Kearney Blvd
Kingsburg 93631
Kingsburg Train Depot, 1465 California St
Mendota 93640
Mendota Branch Library, 1246 Belmont Ave
Orange Cove 93646
Orange Cove Library, 815 Park Blvd
Parlier 93648
Parlier Community Center, 1100 E Parlier Ave
Pinedale 93650
Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N San Pablo Ave
Reedley 93654
Reedley Community Center, 100 N East Ave
Riverdale 93656
Riverdale Unified District Office, 3160 W Mt Whitney Ave
Sanger 93657
Sanger Community Center, 730 Recreation Ave
San Joaquin 93660
Leo Cantu Community Center, 22058 Railroad St
Selma 93662
Selma Neighborhood Resource Center, 1940 E Front St Suite 102
Squaw Valley 93675
Bear Mtn Library & Activity Center, 30733 E Kings Canyon Rd
Tollhouse 93667
Sierra Oaks Senior & Community Center, 33276 Lodge Rd
For more information, voters may go to the Fresno County Elections website at http://votefresnocounty.com/
or call (559) 600-VOTE or (559) 600-8683.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.