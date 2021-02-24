Map to the Visalia Blossom Trail released

Visalia Blossom Trail
VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The map to guide visitors through the Visalia Blossom Trail was released Wednesday, ahead of the annual event’s first day.

Organizers describe the Visalia Blossom Trail as a seasonal display of brilliant color. It starts mid-February and continues through March displaying the more than 120 crops that grow in and around Visalia.

The Visalia Blossom Trail is a self-guided tour through the growing almonds, peaches, plums, and apricots growing around the city. There are other crops growing too, such as kiwi, citrus, almonds, walnuts, cherries.

The Visalia Blossom Trail map can be found clicking here.

