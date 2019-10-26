MAP: See where PG&E power shutoffs may happen in Mariposa and Kern counties

FRESNO, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric says parts of Mariposa and Kern counties may be impacted by a potential power shutoff this weekend.

According to PG&E, about 1,648 Central California customers could be without power.

PG&E said it continues to monitor a potentially powerful and widespread dry, hot and windy weather event expected to begin impacting the service area beginning Saturday between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and last until midday Monday.

As this weather system sweeps from north to south over a period of two to three days, PG&E customers across Northern and Central California will feel the effects of hot, dry winds at different times, which means outage times will vary as well.

The utility says power will be shut off to customers in Mariposa County around 5 p.m. Saturday, while shut-offs will begin around 10 a.m. Sunday in Kern County.

Use the map below to check to see if you may be affected by the potential power shutoffs:

