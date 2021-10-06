Man’s refusal to pay for In-N-Out meal leads to pursuit, hours-long standoff in Kettleman City, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit and causing an hours-long standoff after robbing an In-N-Out Burger and gas station on Monday, according to Kings County Sheriff officials.

Around 11:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the In-N-Out Burger in Kettleman City to investigate a robbery.

Officials say the cashier told dispatchers a man, later identified as Jeramie Marino, was in the drive-thru when he told the cashier he would not pay for his food and was going to rob the restaurant.

As deputies made their way to the scene, authorities say a second cashier who worked at a nearby Shell Station called and reported that Marino had just robbed the store after forcefully stealing cigarettes.

According to officials, both reporting parties were able to provide a detailed description of Marino and the vehicle he drove away in. A short time later, deputies say they were able to locate the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop near Highway 41 and Quail Avenue.

Deputies say Marino refused to stop and instead sped away, leading officials in a pursuit with speeds that topped over 100 mph.

According to authorities, the pursuit lasted around 13 minutes and ended on Highway 41 near York Avenue after Morino’s vehicle ran out of gas.

Officials say the Kings County SWAT Team and Crisis Resolution Team were called to the scene after Morino refused to exit his vehicle and a standoff continued for several hours.

Around 4:00 a.m., Morino exited the vehicle, and deputies say they attempted to use a less-lethal BolaWrap in an attempt to stop him but it was unsuccessful. Because of this, authorities say the SWAT Team then arrested Morino.

According to Kings County Sheriff deputies, Morino’s car was searched and officials found both drugs and drug parapineal in his vehicle.

Officials say Morino was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of robbery, felony pursuit, resisting arrest, and possession of paraphernalia. Deputies report his bail was set at $85,000.