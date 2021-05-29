Man’s medical device may have saved his life after he was shot, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man’s medical device may have saved his life when he was shot early Saturday morning in Fresno.

Police say his pacemaker deflected a bullet, causing it to go into his arm instead.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home on McKinley Avenue and 6th Street.

The victim, a man in his 60s told officers he answered a knock at his door and someone shot him in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.