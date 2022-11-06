EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies in Tulare County say they are investigating what they believe to be a suspicious death in Earlimart.

The Sheriff’s Office says it was dispatched to the area of Road 128 and Avenue 24 around 9:45 a.m. Sunday for a report of a body found.

Investigators say it was a passerby riding a bicycle who reported seeing what appeared to be man’s body in an orchard near that intersection.

Since the initial call out homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, they say, due to the nature of the circumstances.

Deputies are asking anyone with information that could help them solve this case to please contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.