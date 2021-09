TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The KNP Complex Fire has forced authorities to issue a mandatory evacuation order Tuesday as the blaze grows in Tulare County.

In an email message, it was announced that Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued the order for the community of Sycamore in Sequoia National Park. According to the email, there is an immediate threat to those who live in the area.

Those with questions are asked to call 2-1-1.