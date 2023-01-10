Merced homeowners grateful for flood prep along major creek

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced issued a mandatory evacuation order Tuesday morning.

The city says they are urging people to leave the following areas immediately due to flooding in Bear Creek.

The following streets are affected by the mandatory evacuation:

Massasso Street

Thurman Drive

Harnisch Drive

Morse Drive

Sydney Lane

Dewitt Court

Demoss Court

Jurgensen Court

Jurgensen Drive

Rogina Avenue

Rogina Court

Fultz Court

Demoss Court

Griffin Street

Virginia Street

West 25 th Street – from M to I Street

Street – from M to I Street West 26 th Street – from M to I Street

Street – from M to I Street West 27 th Street – from M to I Street

Street – from M to I Street West 28 th Street – from M to I Street

Street – from M to I Street Canal Street from 24 th Street to West 28 th Street

Street to West 28 Street K Street from West 24 th Street to West 28 th Street

Street to West 28 Street East South Bear Creek Drive

West 28 th Street

Street West 27 th Street

Street West 26 th Street

Street West 25 th Street

Street I Street from East Santa Fe to West 28 th Street

Street H Street from East Santa Fe to West 28 th Street

Street Santa Fe from G Street to 6 th Ave

Ave East 25 th Street from G to 6 th Ave

Street from G to 6 Ave East 26 th Street from G to 6 th Ave

Street from G to 6 Ave 1 st Ave from 26 th to27th Street

Ave from 26 to27th Street 2 nd Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek

Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek 3 rd Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek

Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek 4 th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek

Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek 5 th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek

Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek 6 th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek

Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek W. North Bear Creek Drive

La Cresenta Ave

La Palma Ave

La Mirada Drive

Willowbrook Drive

Corona Court

Marietta Ave

Portola Way

Madrid Ave

Stoneybrook Ave

Dry Creek Court

Creekside Drive

Silver Creek Court

Springfield Court

Brookside Drive

Shadowbrook Drive

Driftwood Drive

Crystal Springs Ave

2500 N. Hwy 59

The city is asking that residents and businesses should take the following protective actions and leave immediately:

Gather all family members.

Gather all pets.

Gather only essential items.

Be sure to bring essential medications with you.

Turn off all appliances and lights in your home

Lock your home

An Evacuation Center is open at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

For a link to the evacuation area maps, click here.