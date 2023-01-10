MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced issued a mandatory evacuation order Tuesday morning.
The city says they are urging people to leave the following areas immediately due to flooding in Bear Creek.
The following streets are affected by the mandatory evacuation:
- Massasso Street
- Thurman Drive
- Harnisch Drive
- Morse Drive
- Sydney Lane
- Dewitt Court
- Demoss Court
- Jurgensen Court
- Jurgensen Drive
- Rogina Avenue
- Rogina Court
- Fultz Court
- Demoss Court
- Griffin Street
- Virginia Street
The following streets are affected by the mandatory evacuation:
- West 25th Street – from M to I Street
- West 26th Street – from M to I Street
- West 27th Street – from M to I Street
- West 28th Street – from M to I Street
- Canal Street from 24th Street to West 28th Street
- K Street from West 24th Street to West 28th Street
- East South Bear Creek Drive
- West 28th Street
- West 27th Street
- West 26th Street
- West 25th Street
- I Street from East Santa Fe to West 28th Street
- H Street from East Santa Fe to West 28th Street
- Santa Fe from G Street to 6th Ave
- East 25th Street from G to 6th Ave
- East 26th Street from G to 6th Ave
- 1st Ave from 26th to27th Street
- 2nd Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek
- 3rd Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek
- 4th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek
- 5th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek
- 6th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek
- W. North Bear Creek Drive
- La Cresenta Ave
- La Palma Ave
- La Mirada Drive
- Willowbrook Drive
- Corona Court
- Marietta Ave
- Portola Way
- Madrid Ave
- Stoneybrook Ave
- Dry Creek Court
- Creekside Drive
- Silver Creek Court
- Springfield Court
- Brookside Drive
- Shadowbrook Drive
- Driftwood Drive
- Crystal Springs Ave
- 2500 N. Hwy 59
The city is asking that residents and businesses should take the following protective actions and leave immediately:
- Gather all family members.
- Gather all pets.
- Gather only essential items.
- Be sure to bring essential medications with you.
- Turn off all appliances and lights in your home
- Lock your home
An Evacuation Center is open at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
For a link to the evacuation area maps, click here.