Mandatory evacuation order issued for the Castle Fire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Castle Fire burning in the Sequoia National Forest Sunday.

The majority of the Castle Fire is in the Sequoia National Forest, but it is also burning in the Inyo National Forest, according to the Sierra National Forrest.

The Sequoia Complex SQFComplex fire is 74,304 acres and 12% contained, the fire made up of the Castle and Shotgun fires.

The fires were reported on Aug, 24. The Tulare County Sheriff Department has issued evacuation orders and road closures for the following area:

Highway 190 along the south, from the intersection at Balch Road north to Blue Ridge Lookout east to Moses Mountain, and south to Highway 190 at Mahogany Flat.

The following communities remain under an evacuation order:

Doyle Springs

Balch Park

Blue Ridge

Camp Nelson

Coy Flat

Mountain Aire

Pier Point

Alpine Village

Sequoia Crest

Redwood Drive

Ponderosa

Cedar Slopes

Pyles Boys Camp

A Mandatory Evacuation Order means there is an immediate threat to life and/or property. Those who live in these areas must leave now.

