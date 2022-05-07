FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A manager of a local motel is now recovering in the hospital after he was shot during a disturbance on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a Motel 6 near Shaw and Barcus avenues after it was reported that a woman was firing a gun inside of the business.

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as the manager of the motel, suffering from several gunshot wounds to his torso.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where officers say he is currently in critical condition.

A short time later, it was reported that a woman believed to be in her 30s suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound had also been found nearby.

Officers say they were able to determine that the woman was the person who shot the manager.

While investigating, officers say they learned that the manager had been trying to evict the woman from a room at the motel leading up to the shooting.

At some point, officers say the woman pulled out a gun and shot the manager. Officials say they are unsure if the woman was actually shot, or if she was injured some other way.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.