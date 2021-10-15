Man who threatened Fresno teacher with a gun on school playground identified, investigators say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the man who investigators say pulled a gun on a Fresno school playground on Friday morning, according to Fresno police officials.

Officials say Michael Thomas, 33, threatened four people with a gun, saying he was going to kill them.

Photo of the firearm provided by the Fresno Police Department

Investigators say Thomas aimed the gun at one of the victims and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn’t fire due to a malfunction. When he tried to fix the issue, the gun fired, detectives say. The victim was hit by shrapnel from the bullet in the lower leg, police say.

Shortly after, officers received calls about an armed man in the playground of Kepler School at Stanislaus and Broadway streets where police say Thomas had threatened a teacher with the gun.

According to officials, after approximately 45 minutes of negotiations, the suspect was taken into custody for charges relating to the shooting, narcotics possession and probation violation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com