Man who threatened Fresno teacher with a gun on school playground identified, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the man who investigators say pulled a gun on a Fresno school playground on Friday morning, according to Fresno police officials.

Officials say Michael Thomas, 33, threatened four people with a gun, saying he was going to kill them.

Photo of the firearm provided by the Fresno Police Department

Investigators say Thomas aimed the gun at one of the victims and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn’t fire due to a malfunction. When he tried to fix the issue, the gun fired, detectives say. The victim was hit by shrapnel from the bullet in the lower leg, police say.

Shortly after, officers received calls about an armed man in the playground of Kepler School at Stanislaus and Broadway streets where police say Thomas had threatened a teacher with the gun.

According to officials, after approximately 45 minutes of negotiations, the suspect was taken into custody for charges relating to the shooting, narcotics possession and probation violation.