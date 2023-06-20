FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College instructor who allegedly made threats to the school and a dean has been released, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say on June 13 at approximately 7:02 a.m. Fresno City College instructor Richard Fine began calling and texting a Fresno City College Dean threatening violence against them and their family.

Officials say Fine also allegedly threatened violence against all students at Fresno City College.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Richard Fine was booked in on Monday and released later in the day after posting a bond.

Deputies say he was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats, threatening a public official, and extortion.