Man who surrendered after 6-hour stand-off in Downtown Fresno identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — After a 6-hour stand-off that finally ended around 10:00 p.m. Monday evening, the suspect that surrendered to officers has been identified.

Robert Canel, 62, was arrested by Fresno Police and booked on two felonies and two misdemeanors. The felonies include manufacturing a short barrel rifle and possession of a controlled substance while armed while the misdemeanors include possession of a controlled substance and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

The incident began after a security guard told police about an armed man shortly after 4 p.m., prompting a large response from law enforcement. Officers worked to evacuate everyone from the bank before negotiating with the Canel, who eventually surrendered.