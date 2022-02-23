FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police announced the arrest of a man who they say struck and killed the person who had stolen his motorcycle resulting in a massive crash that was caught on camera.

In a release from the Fresno Police Department, investigators announced that Nate Arrington, 26, had been arrested on charges of manslaughter related to the death of Kair Saephan, 44.

On Feb. 7 around 9:00 a.m. officers arrived at the area of Fresno Street and Shields Avenue where they received reports of a vehicle that had been chasing a motorcycle. While officers responded, the motorcycle and the vehicle crashed.

Footage of that crash was released by the Fresno Police Department (warning: the video may be disturbing to some viewers.)

Saephan, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to an area hospital where he died.

Arrington remained at the scene at the time of the incident.

Detectives say it was determined that Arrington’s motorcycle was stolen by Saephan. Arrington chased after his stolen motorcycle and intentionally rammed Saephan “while traveling at an excessive rate of speed, ultimately causing Saephan’s death” according to Fresno police.

Police say before his arrest, Arrington had failed to turn himself in to authorities.

If anyone has any information, they’re asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.