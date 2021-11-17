Man who shot his wife to death as she shielded her children from gunfire sentenced

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Julio Garay, the man convicted of killing his wife while she was shielding her children from gunfire, was sentenced in Madera County court Wednesday.

Garay was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was found guilty in October of first-degree murder charges with special circumstances of “lying in wait.”

In the courtroom, friends and family of Calley Garay, the victim of the shooting, started crying when the sentence was announced.

The judge revealed that during the trial testimony indicated that Calley Garay had been beaten more than 100 times by Julio. He added that she would be kicked with steel-toed boots, and was also mentally and emotionally tortured by Julio Garay. The judge called Julio a “self-absorbed narcissist.”

Garay’s attorney has 60 days to appeal the ruling.