Man who rescued abandoned baby in 2019 dead after Fresno crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials have identified the man that was killed in south Fresno crash.

The man has been identified as Aurelio Fuentes Jr., 24 of Madera. Fuentes died on Monday after being hospitalized since the Nov. 23 collision.

In 2019, Fuentes made news after he rescued a baby girl who had been abandoned in the middle of a Madera County road.

At approximately 6:00 p.m on Nov. 23 officers were called to the area of Cedar and Florence avenues in south Fresno after it was reported that two vehicles had been involved in a crash.

When officers arrived they found Fuentes, who had been working as an Amazon contract driver, pinned into his vehicle.

Minutes later, fire crews arrived and were able to remove Fuentes from the vehicle.

He suffered major head injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, where police say he was in critical condition.

While investigating, officers say they learned that Fuentes was leaving the distribution center’s parking lot when the other vehicle crashed into him.

The driver of the other car, identified as Israel Douglas, 23, was not injured in the accident. However, three of his passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries described as minor.

Photo of Israel Douglas provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s office

During the investigation, officers say they detected alcohol on Douglas’ breath and evaluated him for possible DUI.

Douglas was arrested and booked into the Fresno County jail on charges related to driving under the influence. His bail is set at $277,000.