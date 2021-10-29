Man who police say confessed to strangling family dog released from Fresno jail

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Aaron Cumpton, the man who police say confessed to strangling and killing a Fresno family’s 16-year-old dog while doing pool maintenance has been released from jail.

After being released from Fresno County jail, Cumpton was asked if he regretted his actions.

“Absolutely,” said Cumpton.

Cumpton, who was called a “monster” by Kim Garcia, owner of the Yorkie Terrier who was killed, said he has a message for Garcia’s family.

“I hope you forgive me for my actions and I look to be a better person from here on out,” Cumpton said.

Cumpton’s employer, Pure Water Pools provided this statement following the incident:

“We have since suspended the employee pending the results of the Fresno Police Department’s investigation. We will continue to work with authorities to ensure that this incident is handled appropriately and that justice is served.”