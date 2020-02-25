Man who died trimming tree in Fresno identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner has identified the man who died Monday trying to trim a palm tree in Fresno.

The Fresno Fire Department said crews were called out Monday after 1 p.m. to the 400 block of S. Woodrow. The victim was attempting to trim the palm fronds and got trapped. They were in full cardiac arrest after being freed.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Alvino San Pedro Dominguez of Fresno.

