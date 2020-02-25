Man who died trimming tree in Fresno identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner has identified the man who died Monday trying to trim a palm tree in Fresno.

The Fresno Fire Department said crews were called out Monday after 1 p.m. to the 400 block of S. Woodrow. The victim was attempting to trim the palm fronds and got trapped. They were in full cardiac arrest after being freed.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Alvino San Pedro Dominguez of Fresno.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know