Man who died in mobile home fire identified by county officials

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County authorities have identified the man who died Thursday in a north Fresno mobile home fire.

Ronald Richardson, 56, of Fresno died on the scene of the mobile home fire Thursday night.

The fire began around 11 p.m. in the area of Sierra and Blackstone. Crews arrived to find two units burning. Limited access to the area created issues for firefighters, who also worked to ensure the fire did not spread to a nearby mini-storage facility.

State documents show that in January, a notice was posted by the state to close down Trail’s End Mobile Home Park due to unsafe conditions.