Man who died in Fresno trailer park fire honored by the city

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The heroic man who died in a trailer fire in north Fresno was honored by the city on Friday.

Ron Richardson died at Trails End Mobile Home Park at the end of April. Since then, numerous safety concerns and a suspended operating permit have been uncovered. City officials posted new notices of abatement on Friday – on what would have been Ron Richardson’s birthday.

“I think you can all be proud of Ron and what he did in his last moments,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Dyer honored Richardson by presenting a certificate of recognition in honor of his actions on April 29th.

“You can determine a person and their character by what they do in their last moments and this case by all accounts we had an individual who put his life at risk in order to keep other people safe.”

Witnesses say when the inferno broke out, Richardson rushed inside and saved several people. Unfortunately, he never escaped himself.

Since the fire, the city of Fresno took over the jurisdiction of all mobile home parks to prevent another tragedy. Even though the city has made improvements to the park, the notice of abatement says there are several lots that “represent an immediate risk to life, public health, and community safety.”

The tenants have until August 15 to fix the code violations or the city can take legal action.