Man who died in Fresno Police custody identified by officials

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police officials have identified a man who died while in police custody on Saturday afternoon.

Police say Jorge Calleres, 39 of Parlier, died in custody after officers attempted to detain him for shooting his ex-girlfriend in the face and carjacking a mother and her four children earlier Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of South Karen Avenue around 1:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a man who was screaming, attempting to enter vehicles and possibly entering one of the caller’s homes.

Upon arrival, police say they contacted and attempted to detain Calleres, but noticed he had become unresponsive.

According to authorities, Calleres was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel just after 2:00 p.m.

While investigating the incident, police say they learned Calleres was a gang member who was currently on parole and had an active warrant.

The Fresno Police Department’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating Calleres’ death.