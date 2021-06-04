Man who assaulted person with special needs on FAX bus arrested, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The man who police say assaulted a man with special needs on a FAX bus was arrested Friday.

On April 6 at around 10:44 p.m., Nicholas Gilbreth was assaulted on a FAX bus in Fresno. The assault was caught on camera. Investigators identified the suspect as 38-year-old Andrew Garcia.

On Friday, investigators received a tip alerting officers to the 2500 block of East Avenue where officers found and arrested Garcia. Police say Garcia was combative and assaulted several officers.

Photo of Andrew Garcia provided by Fresno Police Department

Garcia was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a dependent adult, resisting an officer with force or violence against a peace officer, and for multiple outstanding warrants.