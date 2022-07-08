CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted in multiple Highway shootings was arrested in Clovis after allegedly shooting at a woman in a parking lot Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

Authorities say the parking lot shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. near Peach and Ashlan avenues.

Clovis Police say they responded to the parking lot of the WinCo grocery store after a woman reported hearing a loud boom and noticed a bullet hole in her car.

CHP officers say they arrested 46-year-old Timothy Leland Benner who they say was also wanted in multiple Highway shootings along Highway 180 in Fresno.