TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators are searching for a second man in connection with the homicide of a 27-year-old man in Tulare.

Tulare police officers say they are looking for 21-year-old Fabian Anthony Jimenez.

Photo of Fabian Anthony Jimenez provided by the Tulare Police Department.

Investigators say around 2:30 a.m. on May 30, officers were called out to a parking lot near Bardsley Avenue and Highway 99 after someone called 911 to report a shooting.

Police say they found Damean Fish, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. Fish was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

On Monday, June 6, investigators announced that Logan Dalton Starkey was arrested by officers from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Photo of Logan Dalton Starkey provided by the Tulare Police Department.

Anyone with information about Fabian Anthony Jimenez is asked to call Detective Esparza or Detective Wilson at (559) 684-4290.