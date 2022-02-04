Man wanted for sexually abusing child arrested in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Police arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a child under 10 years of age, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say on Wednesday, officers received a tip regarding the location of Simon Ruiz Soriano, 40, who had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Officers located Soriano on East Cone Avenue in Merced and say he was arrested without incident.

According to police, Soriano had a $2,000,000 warrant for continued sexual abuse of a child under 10 years of age. Additionally, officials say he had an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.

In a press release, police say Detective Cruz Jasso with the Merced Police Department worked with the Merced County District Attorney’s office to file charges against Soriano.

Authorities say Soriano was booked into the Merced County Jail.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Cruz Jasso (209) 385-8889 or by email at jassoc@cityofmerced.org.