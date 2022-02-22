Man wanted for road rage shooting, endangering a child, police say

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Orange Cove Police are searching for a man they say is wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle and residence, and child endangerment charges.

Police say they have identified Oscar Silvas as the suspect in the shooting. Police say the shooting took place on Feb. 20, on the 1500 block of South Avenue. Officials say the shooting started at an apartment parking lot following a road rage incident between Silvas and the victims.

Orange Cove Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (559) 626-5106.

