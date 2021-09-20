Man wanted for questioning in deadly shooting at Hilmar diner, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are searching for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to a fatal shooting at a diner in Merced County on Sunday night.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened just after 7:00 p.m. at the Hot Rod’s Diner near Lander Avenue and First Street in Hilmar.

When deputies arrived at the diner, they found Jasper Gray, 38, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office says Dominick Jeffery Rufo, 29, is wanted for questioning in regard to the shooting.

Anyone with information about Rufo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385-7472.

