FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police arrested a person wanted in the death of a man in March, according to police.

Officers say they arrested 31-year-old Jerry Rodriguez Sunday at a motel near Blackstone and Barstow avenues after they received a tip.

On March 28, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Fresno police officers arrived at an apartment complex on Ashlan Avenue in central Fresno on a ShotSpotter report of four gunshots fired. Callers began reporting a gunshot victim in the parking lot of the complex.

The victim, Salvador Olivera, 41, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Photo of Salvador Olivera provided by the Fresno

Investigators identified Rodriguez, as the person responsible for Olivera’s death, saying that they believe the shooting escalated from a verbal argument between the two of them.

Police say Rodriguez was booked into the Fresno County Jail.