FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say a man is uninjured after his truck collided with a freight train Tuesday evening.

Officials say around 8:30 p.m., they started receiving phone calls about a truck that collided with a train while passing through the area of Blackstone and McKinley Avenues.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found a black truck that had collided with a train.

The front of the truck collided with the train and spun the truck around which caused a second collision between the truck and a light pole, according to officials.

Officials say the train arms were down and traffic was stopped so they are working to figure out why the truck started to drive forward.

The driver of the truck was not injured and officials do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.