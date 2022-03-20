FRESNO COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was struck and killed by a car Saturday night according to CHP officials.

The collision occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on Highway 180 and James Avenue between Kerman and Mendota in Fresno County, according to CHP officials.

Investigators say a sedan was traveling westbound on Highway 180, just east of James Avenue when a man walking on the north shoulder walked into the path of the sedan. Officers say the driver was unable to avoid colliding with the man due to how quickly he entered the roadway.

Officials say the pedestrian, identified as a male in his 40s, died on the scene. The driver was not injured, and officers do not believe he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.