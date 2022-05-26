MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a gas station and using pepper spray on store employees, according to officials from the Madera Police Department

On Tuesday, officers responded to a robbery at a gas station on Gateway Drive and Olive Avenue.

Officers say that a man, later identified as Tyler Easly, entered the store and allegedly demanded money from the cash register.

During the incident, police say that Easly used pepper spray. Easly later fled the scene in a vehicle according to officers.

Later, officers found the vehicle they believed Easly used at the robbery in the area of Road 29 and Avenue 13 ½.

Officials say after seeing the officer, Easly began driving evasively, heading east on Highway 145.

During the attempt to flee, officers say the vehicle driven by Easly was damaged and stopped.

Easly then attempted to flee on foot to a property east of Road 29, according to officers.

Officers say after a short chase, Easly was taken into custody and booked for robbery and additional felony charges related to the case.