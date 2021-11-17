Man turns himself in after fatal shooting in Easton, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Easton that left one person dead last Friday, according to Fresno County sheriff officials.

On Wednesday, homicide detectives say Ricardo Gutierrez Munguia, 44 of Easton, turned himself in after he shot and killed Alexis Lopez Gutierrez, 24, of Sanger.

Around 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 12, dispatchers received a report of a gunshot victim on the 5700 block of S. Geneva Avenue in Easton. Upon arrival, deputies say they found an injured man, later identified as Alexis, and began administering CPR, however, he died due to his injuries.

According to officials, detectives and members of the Crime Scene Unit arrived at the scene and through their investigation were able to determine that Ricardo fired shots and then fled the area in his car.

Deputies say although the victim and suspect share the same last name, they are not related to each other. Authorities say however, the two did know one another.

Fresno County officials say Ricardo has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on a murder charge.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Frank Perez at (559) 600-8207.