Man transported to hospital after house fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A man was rescued and transported to the hospital after a house fire in southeast Fresno Sunday night, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Fresno Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Orinda Street and Florence Avenue for a house fire.

While fire crews were on their way they were notified of a possible person inside the house.

Battalion Chief Bob Camp with the Fresno Fire Department says when fire crews arrived they located the fire in the front of the home and located a man inside.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, his condition is unknown.

At least 34 firefighters were at the scene after the fire turned into a second alarm due to the condition of the fire and the rescue effort, according to Camp.

The fire crews were able to knock down the fire and say the cause of the fire is under investigation. No other details were available.