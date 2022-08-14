Photo of the suspect provided by the Merced Police Department.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man allegedly hit an employee in the face with a beer can during an argument at a convenience store, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Friday, officers were called out to a 7-Eleven near Highway 99 and Gerard Avenue for a report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they say they learned that a man believed to be in his 20s had assaulted a store clerk during an argument.

As the clerk tried to record the argument on his cell phone, investigators said the suspect threw a tall can of beer at him, hitting him in the face. The clerk suffered a minor injury that required medical treatment.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Officer J. Paynter at (209) 385-6905